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NOT BANNING IVERMECTIN COULD HAVE SAVED MORE LIVES: US FLCCC DR. PIERRE KORY | INDIA AHEAD NEWS
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31 views • June 14, 2021
Study says that ivermectin improves recovery and reduces mortality in the critically ill patients. It also reduces Covid transmission. Tamil Nadu could have avoided many deaths if it hadn’t banned Ivermectin, says US Covid expert Dr Pierre Kory. He further said WHO, US and India’s regulators are under the influence of big pharma.
India Ahead is a national English news channel offering the latest in politics, business, sports and entertainment with a special focus on southern states. We also bring to you exclusive ground reports from various parts of the country.
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India Ahead is a national English news channel offering the latest in politics, business, sports and entertainment with a special focus on southern states. We also bring to you exclusive ground reports from various parts of the country.
Subscribe to India Ahead for updates on latest news and much more.
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