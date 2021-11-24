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The COVID-19 fraud & war on humanity (Part 1)
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112 views • November 24, 2021
Sam Bailey, November 16, 2021
Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith have just published a bombshell paper "The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity".
They cover everything behind the fraud - including the players, the PCR, the virology, the modelling and more.
Here is my video presenting Part One of their paper and a link to the full paper can be found here: https://drsambailey.com/2021/11/11/the-covid-19-fraud-war-on-humanity/
Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
Follow on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith have just published a bombshell paper "The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity".
They cover everything behind the fraud - including the players, the PCR, the virology, the modelling and more.
Here is my video presenting Part One of their paper and a link to the full paper can be found here: https://drsambailey.com/2021/11/11/the-covid-19-fraud-war-on-humanity/
Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
Follow on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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