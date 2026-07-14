Are You Kidding Me?

DHS Just Caved To Dem-Funded Anti-ICE Protestors

* ICE’s decision to halt vehicle stops has triggered backlash from conservatives who say this is exactly the kind of retreat they were promised would not happen.

* After years of demanding stronger immigration enforcement, many Republicans are asking why the administration appears to be pulling back instead of doubling down.

* Republican voters are rightfully enraged.





The full episode is linked below.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (14 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/9q2hMPv7V9Q