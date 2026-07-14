Are You Kidding Me?

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DHS Just Caved To Dem-Funded Anti-ICE Protestors
* ICE’s decision to halt vehicle stops has triggered backlash from conservatives who say this is exactly the kind of retreat they were promised would not happen.
* After years of demanding stronger immigration enforcement, many Republicans are asking why the administration appears to be pulling back instead of doubling down.
* Republican voters are rightfully enraged.
The full episode is linked below.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (14 July 2026)