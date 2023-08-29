Russian Civil Information Campaign – an Appeal to Encourage Future Ukrainian Fighters to Surrender Instead
Done in Ukrainian language. This is your only one possibility to survive.
Live by Surrendering
Frequency 149.200 call "Volga" and you are saved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.