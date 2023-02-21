Create New Account
Science of the Vinyl Chloride Disaster in Ohio. Why Democrats & Republicans Are To Blame.
Published a day ago |

Dr.SHIVA 2024: The Science of the Vinyl Chloride Disaster in Ohio. Why Democrats & Republicans Are To Blame.


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, provides a scientific molecular health analysis of vinyl chloride and its effects on health, particularly in relation human health, and a historic analysis of how Democrats & Republicans together created the conditions for the devastating disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.

