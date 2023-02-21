Dr.SHIVA 2024: The Science of the Vinyl Chloride Disaster in Ohio. Why Democrats & Republicans Are To Blame.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, provides a scientific molecular health analysis of vinyl chloride and its effects on health, particularly in relation human health, and a historic analysis of how Democrats & Republicans together created the conditions for the devastating disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.