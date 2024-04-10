Create New Account
Strong Heroism is Driven by Compassion and Love
Biblical Solution
Published 15 hours ago

This one is for the loving heart who is often told he is being mean when desperately trying to wake and save loved ones who yet live in any of the many fantasy reality churches who see our attempts to wake and rescue them as being mean or "negative".

Original longer version:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/36Z1F23kzhSv/

BiblicalCorrectnessMinistries.org



