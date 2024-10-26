Anti-Christ Kamala

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kamala Harris just showed her true Anti-Christian colors. No, I am not calling her "the Anit-Christ," but she is surely running on an anti-Christian platform. Actually, any politician who promotes killing babies, "pro-abortion" is opposed to Christ's teachings. God will judge this country for killing babies. To vote for Kamala is voting for baby killing. A vote for Trump leaves open a chance that God will not destroy this country for the same reason that he destroyed Jerusalem in years past. The choice is clear.