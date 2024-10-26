BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Anti-Christ Kamala
Jim Dunn
Jim Dunn
14 followers
6 months ago

Kamala Harris just showed her true Anti-Christian colors.  No, I am not calling her "the Anit-Christ," but she is surely running on an anti-Christian platform.  Actually, any politician who promotes killing babies, "pro-abortion" is opposed to Christ's teachings.  God will judge this country for killing babies.  To vote for Kamala is voting for baby killing.  A vote for Trump leaves open a chance that God will not destroy this country for the same reason that he destroyed Jerusalem in years past.  The choice is clear.

Keywords
abortionrallyantichristbabysmithalwisconsinkiling
