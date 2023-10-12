🏡🌾 Deep Dive Into The World Of Self-Sufficiency 🥩🥕

🤝 Melissa K. Norris, a modern homesteading specialist describes how she started her journey to self-sufficiency.
So, Let’s join Melissa K. Norris to explore about Growing Food Sustainably..
🎙️ http://bit.ly/3ErQj6Z
It with raising grass-fed beef and pasture-raised pork. 🐄🐖 We even began butchering our own chickens for eggs. 🍳
With fewer options a decade ago, we decided to step up our gardening game.
🌿🍅 Homemade tomato sauce in glass jars replaced store-bought with high fructose corn syrup. 🍅🥫
Now, we produce 75% of our fruits and 65% of our veggies for a year, preserving them for our family of four. 🍎🥦
It's all about sustainability and delicious, homegrown goodness! 🌾🏡
