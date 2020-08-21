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Joe Dirt Biden - National Mask Mandate DNC Convention Speech
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29 views • August 21, 2020
Joe Biden vowed to implement a national mask mandate during his Democratic National Convention nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.
“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask.” – Joe Biden. It shouldn’t be but those are brave words.
“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask,” he said.
Biden linked wearing a mask to being patriotic.
Last week, Biden called for mask-wearing while Americans are “outside.”
“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,” he said.
“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum,” Biden said.
He did not specify any age group that may be exempt.
“Every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing,” he continued, claiming that such a policy would save 40,000 lives.
Biden said such a rule has nothing to do with rights “but your responsibility as an American.”
#maskupbiden #nationalmaskmandate #joebidensucks #daily joebiden #joedirtbiden #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kap #americafirst
“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask.” – Joe Biden. It shouldn’t be but those are brave words.
“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask,” he said.
Biden linked wearing a mask to being patriotic.
Last week, Biden called for mask-wearing while Americans are “outside.”
“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,” he said.
“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum,” Biden said.
He did not specify any age group that may be exempt.
“Every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing,” he continued, claiming that such a policy would save 40,000 lives.
Biden said such a rule has nothing to do with rights “but your responsibility as an American.”
#maskupbiden #nationalmaskmandate #joebidensucks #daily joebiden #joedirtbiden #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kap #americafirst
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