By His Blood and Grace

In the wee hours of this morning, June 28, 2023, I was crying out to God about those who claim His name, yet have slandered me throughout the years of my walk with Him, and He gave me this hymn. Two mistakes of mine, in this video: I think it was Simon, not Matthew, and it was seventy times, not seven times.
Many of my hymns can be found at https://musecore.com/billsey
#Mercy, #Grace, #Love
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.