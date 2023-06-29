By His Blood and Grace

In the wee hours of this morning, June 28, 2023, I was crying out to God about those who claim His name, yet have slandered me throughout the years of my walk with Him, and He gave me this hymn. Two mistakes of mine, in this video: I think it was Simon, not Matthew, and it was seventy times, not seven times.





Many of my hymns can be found at https://musecore.com/billsey





