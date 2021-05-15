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IMPACT OF COVID VACCINATIONS ON MORTALITY
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101 views • May 15, 2021
mirrored from yt
Joel Smalley channel
An animation of COVID mortality across the world to examine the impact of vaccination, testing the hypothesis that they are up to 97% effective in reducing mortality. NOT!
Credit @britishbennyboy on Twitter for the animation.
Joel Smalley channel
An animation of COVID mortality across the world to examine the impact of vaccination, testing the hypothesis that they are up to 97% effective in reducing mortality. NOT!
Credit @britishbennyboy on Twitter for the animation.
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