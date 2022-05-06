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On Front Line in Mariupol, Ukrainian Pastor Recounts Unspeakable Horror
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70 views • May 06, 2022
The Russian government is engaged in horrific atrocities amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, especially in and around Mariupol, Ukrainian Pastor Gennadiy Mokhnenko tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. According to Mokhnenko, Russian forces are even targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the city. In fact, his own adopted daughter was killed amid the fighting, he says.
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