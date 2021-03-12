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Anti-Vaxxer Life Is Over in Israel, AstraZeneca Vaccine Under Fire, Jana Bennun & Deborah Tavares Interview, Earth Changes, and More: March 12, 2021
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934 views • March 12, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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In Israel, refusing coronavirus vaccination means your life is over
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-03-10-israel-refusing-coronavirus-vaccination-means-life-over.html
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Deadlier COVID Mutations ALL Come From Countries Where AstraZeneca's Vaccine Trials Took Place
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/inconvenient-fact-deadlier-covid-mutations-all-come-from-countries-where-astrazeneca-s-vaccine-trials-took-place
Related: 7 EU Nations Suspend AstraZeneca Roll-Out: https://youtu.be/Ll739Dg8YrY
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.12.2021):
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Bennun-Tavares Interview: https://iconnectfx.com/view/f5997d22-f582-eb11-9979-00505682f257
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Short-lived burst of earthquakes occurs at Mount Hood, March 1, 2021: https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/short-lived-burst-earthquakes-occur-mount-hood-march-1-2021
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Seismicity preceding the 2020 eruption of Kīlauea Volcano: https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-seismicity-preceding-2020-eruption-k-lauea-volcano
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Silverado Canyon, California under feet of mud: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/silverado-canyon-california-mud-winter-storm-damaging-debris-flows-evacuations-videos-pictures.html
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Mysterious shaking rattles San Diego County AGAIN: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/mysterious-boom-shaking-rattles-san-diego-county-again.html
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HERE IS WHY THE VATICAN BUILD TWO POWERFUL TELESCOPES: https://youtu.be/pmdltVA7ais
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The Last 6+mag Quake (03.06.2021): https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000dgi0/executive
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Latest earthquakes near Vesuvius volcano past 14 days: https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/vesuvius-earthquakes.html
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Fireball Reports: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports
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Saudi Arabia: https://youtu.be/pZsWXT93Z3U
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Historic Winter Storm... https://youtu.be/5m6xvMub-1I
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Mount Etna: https://youtu.be/ZR6D_co1TEE
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Here We Go Again: https://youtu.be/dILpcNIDITk
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They're Planning for Something https://youtu.be/49TppaB4PV4
--
https://www.axios.com/biden-immigration-unaccompanied-migrants-ice-9be4b10f-88e0-4a95-994e-05bf94d3b036.html
--
https://www.technocracy.news/medical-technocrats-relabel-gene-therapy-shots-as-vaccines/
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https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/508-dead-297274-reported-injuries-following-covid19-experimental-vaccines-reported-in-the-u-k/
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https://apnews.com/article/europe-budapest-coronavirus-pandemic-china-coronavirus-vaccine-59d7eaf2dfbb47fea28c004b9da13727
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https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-politics-pandemics-health-coronavirus-pandemic-84d03b2b60e06926bf1709bd9c4f6723
--
Mass Vaccination: https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
--
Heather the Hygienist: https://www.brighteon.com/34ca1629-556b-4d8b-909e-efa43600e277
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/diphtheria-becomes-major-global-threat-again-as-it-evolves-antimicrobial-resistance.html
--
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/global-variant-map.html
--
https://vernoncoleman.org/articles/how-many-people-are-vaccines-killing
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All Washington counties reopening on March 22: https://youtu.be/2yVJ8gOTwdE
--
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/canadian-doctors-speak-out-against-government-covid-restrictions-masks-and-vaccines-not-needed/
--
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-truth-behind-the-vaccine-trials/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
In Israel, refusing coronavirus vaccination means your life is over
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-03-10-israel-refusing-coronavirus-vaccination-means-life-over.html
--
Deadlier COVID Mutations ALL Come From Countries Where AstraZeneca's Vaccine Trials Took Place
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/inconvenient-fact-deadlier-covid-mutations-all-come-from-countries-where-astrazeneca-s-vaccine-trials-took-place
Related: 7 EU Nations Suspend AstraZeneca Roll-Out: https://youtu.be/Ll739Dg8YrY
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.12.2021):
--
Bennun-Tavares Interview: https://iconnectfx.com/view/f5997d22-f582-eb11-9979-00505682f257
--
Short-lived burst of earthquakes occurs at Mount Hood, March 1, 2021: https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/short-lived-burst-earthquakes-occur-mount-hood-march-1-2021
--
Seismicity preceding the 2020 eruption of Kīlauea Volcano: https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/volcano-watch-seismicity-preceding-2020-eruption-k-lauea-volcano
--
Silverado Canyon, California under feet of mud: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/silverado-canyon-california-mud-winter-storm-damaging-debris-flows-evacuations-videos-pictures.html
--
Mysterious shaking rattles San Diego County AGAIN: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/mysterious-boom-shaking-rattles-san-diego-county-again.html
--
HERE IS WHY THE VATICAN BUILD TWO POWERFUL TELESCOPES: https://youtu.be/pmdltVA7ais
--
The Last 6+mag Quake (03.06.2021): https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000dgi0/executive
--
Latest earthquakes near Vesuvius volcano past 14 days: https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/vesuvius-earthquakes.html
--
Fireball Reports: https://fireball.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/browse_reports
--
Saudi Arabia: https://youtu.be/pZsWXT93Z3U
--
Historic Winter Storm... https://youtu.be/5m6xvMub-1I
--
Mount Etna: https://youtu.be/ZR6D_co1TEE
--
Here We Go Again: https://youtu.be/dILpcNIDITk
--
They're Planning for Something https://youtu.be/49TppaB4PV4
--
https://www.axios.com/biden-immigration-unaccompanied-migrants-ice-9be4b10f-88e0-4a95-994e-05bf94d3b036.html
--
https://www.technocracy.news/medical-technocrats-relabel-gene-therapy-shots-as-vaccines/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/508-dead-297274-reported-injuries-following-covid19-experimental-vaccines-reported-in-the-u-k/
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-budapest-coronavirus-pandemic-china-coronavirus-vaccine-59d7eaf2dfbb47fea28c004b9da13727
--
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-politics-pandemics-health-coronavirus-pandemic-84d03b2b60e06926bf1709bd9c4f6723
--
Mass Vaccination: https://youtu.be/ZJZxiNxYLpc
--
Heather the Hygienist: https://www.brighteon.com/34ca1629-556b-4d8b-909e-efa43600e277
--
https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/diphtheria-becomes-major-global-threat-again-as-it-evolves-antimicrobial-resistance.html
--
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/global-variant-map.html
--
https://vernoncoleman.org/articles/how-many-people-are-vaccines-killing
--
All Washington counties reopening on March 22: https://youtu.be/2yVJ8gOTwdE
--
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/canadian-doctors-speak-out-against-government-covid-restrictions-masks-and-vaccines-not-needed/
--
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-truth-behind-the-vaccine-trials/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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