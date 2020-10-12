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Kris Millegan-Shadow Government Deep State, CIA, Drugs, Secret Societies, Skull and Bones
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68 views • October 12, 2020
Kris Millegan ( Publisher of Trine Day Books -- http://trineday.com/ ) Interviewed, by Mason Vera Paine for WGNradio, on Shadow Governments, Deep States & Secret Societies 05/21/2018 Excerpt.
"You hear the term: Shadow Government & Deep State a lot, but what are they? Author and Investigative Reporter: Kris Millegan explains what Shadow Governments & Deep States are and the roles they have government. Kris also breaks down secret societies and the various things they have done to influence society."
"Visit TrineDay.com for various books published by Kris Millegan’s company"
"Like Trine Day on Facebook at: Facebook.com/TrineDayPress"
original audio at : http://wgnradio.com/2018/05/21/shadow...
Music courtesy of: All the Lines by Admiral Bob (c) copyright 2018 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/admiral... Ft: Tobias Weber
Keywords: CIA, Shadow Government, Deep State, Secret Societies, Intelligence Agencies, Mining Companies, Metal, Money, Drugs, Guns, Gold, Oil, Drug Trafficking, Military, Contractors, Defense Industry, Media, Movies, Music, Magic, Mind Control, Psychological Operations, Skull and Bones, Yale, JFK, Bush, Kerry, Corporations, China, Psychological Warfare, Intelligence Agencies, FBI, DHS, Numerology, 11, 22, Master Numbers, 9/11, Occult, Ritual Killing, Murder, Trauma, Masons, Voting
I believe Kris has more hope for fixing things through the political and voting systems than I do, because I have shown videos about the rigging of elections and backdoors in the voting systems and information beyond this. I believe that both the political parties are corrupted -- from local levels to the highest positions. The infiltration and embedding of political leaders has been implemented with a progressive, ongoing, established protocol to put key people into positions of power and influence, and smear their opposition, for the benefit of the elite and for crumbs to their followers.
5-21-18
"You hear the term: Shadow Government & Deep State a lot, but what are they? Author and Investigative Reporter: Kris Millegan explains what Shadow Governments & Deep States are and the roles they have government. Kris also breaks down secret societies and the various things they have done to influence society."
"Visit TrineDay.com for various books published by Kris Millegan’s company"
"Like Trine Day on Facebook at: Facebook.com/TrineDayPress"
original audio at : http://wgnradio.com/2018/05/21/shadow...
Music courtesy of: All the Lines by Admiral Bob (c) copyright 2018 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/admiral... Ft: Tobias Weber
Keywords: CIA, Shadow Government, Deep State, Secret Societies, Intelligence Agencies, Mining Companies, Metal, Money, Drugs, Guns, Gold, Oil, Drug Trafficking, Military, Contractors, Defense Industry, Media, Movies, Music, Magic, Mind Control, Psychological Operations, Skull and Bones, Yale, JFK, Bush, Kerry, Corporations, China, Psychological Warfare, Intelligence Agencies, FBI, DHS, Numerology, 11, 22, Master Numbers, 9/11, Occult, Ritual Killing, Murder, Trauma, Masons, Voting
I believe Kris has more hope for fixing things through the political and voting systems than I do, because I have shown videos about the rigging of elections and backdoors in the voting systems and information beyond this. I believe that both the political parties are corrupted -- from local levels to the highest positions. The infiltration and embedding of political leaders has been implemented with a progressive, ongoing, established protocol to put key people into positions of power and influence, and smear their opposition, for the benefit of the elite and for crumbs to their followers.
5-21-18
Keywords
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