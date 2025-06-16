© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- 🇮🇱/🇮🇷 WATCH: Like a scene straight out of GTA 5, an Iranian motorcycle police officer chases a Mossad drone van, while shooting at him (the driver was arrested)
- 🇮🇷/🇮🇱 NEW: Discovery and confiscation of another truck full of one-way suicide drones by Iran's intelligence forces, in Tawhid tunnel in the middle of Tehran
- 🇮🇱/🇮🇷 NEW: Footage of the confiscation has been released
Source for 4 clips @Middle East Spectator – MES
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/