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Joe Biden and Deep State Wants Durham Gone, Fear and Panic Sets In (X22 Report)
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622 views • February 17, 2021
X22 Report
Ep. 2406b - [JB]/[DS] Wants Durham Gone, Fear, Panic, Sets In
The [DS] are trying to remove Durham, they want him gone, but Durham is a bull, he doesn't back down. This is what they are afraid of. The people see how corrupt the [DS]/MSM are each every day. Trump has become more powerful and popular now. The [DS] plan is backfiring and it will all come down around them.
Ep. 2406b - [JB]/[DS] Wants Durham Gone, Fear, Panic, Sets In
The [DS] are trying to remove Durham, they want him gone, but Durham is a bull, he doesn't back down. This is what they are afraid of. The people see how corrupt the [DS]/MSM are each every day. Trump has become more powerful and popular now. The [DS] plan is backfiring and it will all come down around them.
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