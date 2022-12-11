12.11.22 Cider Sunday Cider Corps Apple Pie Pastry Style Hard Cider 3.5/5

Another offering from a local cidery to me. Cider Corps is a hit and miss brewer. This pastry style cider does taste as advertised. Cinnamon and nutmeg are present and the sweet/tart balance is spot on. Other than that she doesn't really work for me even at 7 ABV with no IBUs and the SRM is a nice cloudy dark 22 by my eye. Not bad, not great just fair to middlin. Thanks for coming by and sharing a fermented one with us. Skal E As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/ https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015 https://parler.com/BeerandGear/ https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1 https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

