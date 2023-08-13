Russian gunners non-stop storming Ukrainian Forces on Krasnolimansky front

Russian gunners from "O" Group, non-stop rushed the Ukrainian troops in Krasnolimansky direction. The crew of D-30 howitzers and "White wolves" gunners with AGS rifles, destroyed and prevented attempts to turn the enemy in forward positions. During combat missions, gunners annihilated positions in camouflaged fortifications, burning artillery shells, and destroying armored vehicles in forest belts.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.