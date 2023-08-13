Create New Account
Russian gunners non-stop storming Ukrainian Forces on Krasnolimansky front
The Prisoner
Russian gunners from "O" Group, non-stop rushed the Ukrainian troops in Krasnolimansky direction. The crew of D-30 howitzers and "White wolves" gunners with AGS rifles, destroyed and prevented attempts to turn the enemy in forward positions. During combat missions, gunners annihilated positions in camouflaged fortifications, burning artillery shells, and destroying armored vehicles in forest belts.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

russianhowitzersd-30krasnolimansky

