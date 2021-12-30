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All Danish School Children MUST be 'Tested' by 5 January 2022 [30.12.2021]
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20 views • December 30, 2021
... if they wanna go to school again. - WE'RE COMMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN!
My prediction: 80-99% of all school children in Denmark will now be 'Tested'...
Satanism in Plain Sight... The Satanist are everywere...
Note: Trust my translation or go to https://translate.google.com/
99% of all children (and adults) in Denmark are now manipulated, indoctrinated and brainwashed to
use mouth diaper and vaccinations are 'The New Normal' now - it's called
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
and
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
And according to Yuri Bezmenov who I trust a lot, it take 1 probally 2 generations to mass manipulate a population
(children) and he told that in 1984. We are all Fucked...
Proof = Showing 10 of 21 matches
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20yuri&;kind=video
Agenda 2030 Denmark on english:
https://um.dk/~/media/um/danish-site/documents/danida/um_agenda_2030_a5_03.pdf
Satan and his Satanic servants knows that they does not have much time...
Revelation 12:12
'So be glad, heavens, and those who live in them! How terrible it is for the earth and the sea, because the Devil has come down to you, filled with rage, knowing that his time is short!'
---
21 Dec 2021 Children's Minister Satanist Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil Social Democracy:
'One should expect and count on, and deciding that schools reopen January 5 ....'
https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/minister-slaar-fast-boernene-vender-tilbage-i-skole-5-januar
Satanist Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil:
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/p/pernille-rosenkrantz-theil
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pernille_Rosenkrantz-Theil
https://da-dk.facebook.com/pernillerosenkrantz
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/politikere/pernille-rosenkrantz-theil/
https://www.regeringen.dk/ministrene/boerne-og-undervisningsminister-pernille-rosenkrantz-theil/
https://www.uvm.dk/aktuelt/nyheder?id=%7B0138A029-A989-4FC1-862F-1FFDB39A4F4E%7D
https://www.instagram.com/sossepernille/
https://twitter.com/RosenkrantzT
Translated:
Test in Schools and Day Care.
The current reception test recommendations and tests in schools in schools are expanded in connection with the reopening:
- All students from 1st class and employees are encouraged to be 'screened' twice weekly - also students and employees who are 'vaccinated' or previously 'infected'.
- All employees in day care M.V. - Including also 'vaccinated' and previously 'infected' - including from 5 January 2022 also by the invitation to be 'screened' twice weekly.
- The recommendation of 'testing' in the school in school is expanded so that all pupils - both 'vaccinated' and non-vaccinated - 'tested' as soon as possible and on the 4th and 6th day if they have been in contact with an 'infected'.
- Students can continue to be in school while 'tested', but by positive 'testing', the student should immediately go into 'isolation'.
- The current 'test' capacity of schools and in day care M.V. Expandable:
- Possibility of free 'self-test' to all students and employees in elementary school and employees in day care M.V.
- For the weekly 'screening' 'tests' and 0 Day test.
--
15 dec 2021: 16,000 Physicians and Scientists Agree Kids Shouldn’t Get COVID Vaccine
Dr. Robert Malone: 'COVID vaccines are “irreversible and potentially permanently damaging'
who explains why 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration
publicly declaring healthy children should not be vaccinated for COVID-19.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/physicians-scientists-kids-should-not-get-covid-vaccine/
The signed declaration:
https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/
https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/original/
On behalf of these M.D.s and Ph.D.s, I have published a clear statement outlining the scientific facts behind this decision:
The statement: https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/live-stream-event-physicians-alerting-parents
--
Music: Bruce Springsteen - The River
26,947,264 views Oct 20, 2007
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAB4vOkL6cE
My prediction: 80-99% of all school children in Denmark will now be 'Tested'...
Satanism in Plain Sight... The Satanist are everywere...
Note: Trust my translation or go to https://translate.google.com/
99% of all children (and adults) in Denmark are now manipulated, indoctrinated and brainwashed to
use mouth diaper and vaccinations are 'The New Normal' now - it's called
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
and
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
And according to Yuri Bezmenov who I trust a lot, it take 1 probally 2 generations to mass manipulate a population
(children) and he told that in 1984. We are all Fucked...
Proof = Showing 10 of 21 matches
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20yuri&;kind=video
Agenda 2030 Denmark on english:
https://um.dk/~/media/um/danish-site/documents/danida/um_agenda_2030_a5_03.pdf
Satan and his Satanic servants knows that they does not have much time...
Revelation 12:12
'So be glad, heavens, and those who live in them! How terrible it is for the earth and the sea, because the Devil has come down to you, filled with rage, knowing that his time is short!'
---
21 Dec 2021 Children's Minister Satanist Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil Social Democracy:
'One should expect and count on, and deciding that schools reopen January 5 ....'
https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/minister-slaar-fast-boernene-vender-tilbage-i-skole-5-januar
Satanist Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil:
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/p/pernille-rosenkrantz-theil
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pernille_Rosenkrantz-Theil
https://da-dk.facebook.com/pernillerosenkrantz
https://www.socialdemokratiet.dk/politikere/pernille-rosenkrantz-theil/
https://www.regeringen.dk/ministrene/boerne-og-undervisningsminister-pernille-rosenkrantz-theil/
https://www.uvm.dk/aktuelt/nyheder?id=%7B0138A029-A989-4FC1-862F-1FFDB39A4F4E%7D
https://www.instagram.com/sossepernille/
https://twitter.com/RosenkrantzT
Translated:
Test in Schools and Day Care.
The current reception test recommendations and tests in schools in schools are expanded in connection with the reopening:
- All students from 1st class and employees are encouraged to be 'screened' twice weekly - also students and employees who are 'vaccinated' or previously 'infected'.
- All employees in day care M.V. - Including also 'vaccinated' and previously 'infected' - including from 5 January 2022 also by the invitation to be 'screened' twice weekly.
- The recommendation of 'testing' in the school in school is expanded so that all pupils - both 'vaccinated' and non-vaccinated - 'tested' as soon as possible and on the 4th and 6th day if they have been in contact with an 'infected'.
- Students can continue to be in school while 'tested', but by positive 'testing', the student should immediately go into 'isolation'.
- The current 'test' capacity of schools and in day care M.V. Expandable:
- Possibility of free 'self-test' to all students and employees in elementary school and employees in day care M.V.
- For the weekly 'screening' 'tests' and 0 Day test.
--
15 dec 2021: 16,000 Physicians and Scientists Agree Kids Shouldn’t Get COVID Vaccine
Dr. Robert Malone: 'COVID vaccines are “irreversible and potentially permanently damaging'
who explains why 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration
publicly declaring healthy children should not be vaccinated for COVID-19.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/physicians-scientists-kids-should-not-get-covid-vaccine/
The signed declaration:
https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/
https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/original/
On behalf of these M.D.s and Ph.D.s, I have published a clear statement outlining the scientific facts behind this decision:
The statement: https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/live-stream-event-physicians-alerting-parents
--
Music: Bruce Springsteen - The River
26,947,264 views Oct 20, 2007
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAB4vOkL6cE
Keywords
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