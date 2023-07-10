Create New Account
"The Dollar has Discredited Itself" - "The Main Reserve Currency has Proven Unreliable" - Sergey Lavrov
"The dollar has discredited itself," - Sergey Lavrov.

The issuing country can abuse its position and punish objectionable countries. There are many ideas for creating alternative common currencies, and experts evaluate these ideas in different ways," the Foreign Minister said.

Lavrov noted that experts are in favor of creating, if not a single currency, but payment mechanisms that would insure all participants.

