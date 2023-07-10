"The Dollar has Discredited Itself" - "The Main Reserve Currency has Proven Unreliable" - Sergey Lavrov

"The dollar has discredited itself," - Sergey Lavrov.
The issuing country can abuse its position and punish objectionable countries. There are many ideas for creating alternative common currencies, and experts evaluate these ideas in different ways," the Foreign Minister said.
Lavrov noted that experts are in favor of creating, if not a single currency, but payment mechanisms that would insure all participants.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.