Light disturbances at the entrance to the Armenian government building in Yerevan.

Medvedev about the situation in Karabakh.

One day, one of my colleagues from a fraternal country told me: “Well, I’m a stranger to you, you won’t accept me.” I answered what I had to: “We will judge not by biography, but by actions.” Then he lost the war, but strangely stayed in place. Then he decided to blame Russia for his mediocre defeat. Then he gave up part of the territory of his country. Then he decided to flirt with NATO, and his wife defiantly went to our enemies with cookies.

Guess what fate awaits him...

The Azerbaijani authorities are ready to speak with the Armenian authorities in Karabakh only after their capitulation - Reuters with reference to Aliyev’s assistant

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces took control of more than 60 positions of the Armenian military during the operation in the Karabakh region, said the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Anar Eyvazov, at a briefing.

According to him, the Azerbaijani military has already destroyed up to 20 military vehicles, more than 40 artillery installations, more than 30 mortars, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, more than 6 electronic warfare stations of the Armenian Armed Forces.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join diplomatic efforts regarding the situation in Karabakh within 24 hours, Reuters reports citing a high-ranking source in the State Department. 🇺🇲🇦🇿🇦🇲⚡️The United States calls on Azerbaijan to stop military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh, which are interfering with a peaceful settlement - Blinken

The UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Karabakh is scheduled for September 21 - media source

The head of the “Mother Armenia” bloc Tevanyan called on political forces to begin the resignation of Pashinyan by impeaching him - Sputnik Armenia

The National Security Service of Armenia warned of the threat of mass unrest in the country


















