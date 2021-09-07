Protesters throw small rocks and debris at Trudeau as he leaves an Ontario campaign stop. The citizens are angry. He looks confident, because his masters have rigged the election for him (Canada is using the infamous Dominion voting machines, so the EIites do what they do best: rig elections).



What happens when all people learn the TRUTH?

What happens when all people WAKE UP?

They will not be able to walk down the street like this. Even with their armies of security.



This is why they want to keep us locked up in our homes or camps while weakening us with their poisons, so this never happens.