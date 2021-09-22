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Will The Real Joe Biden Please Stand Up?
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288 views • September 22, 2021
Will The Real Joe Biden Please Stand Up?
Notice these things:
-Shape of face
-Shape of eyes
-Hair line/style/curly versus straight/nearly bald in the back in the 2008 video
-Nose width
-Neck: saggy versus a notch at the bottom
-Earlobes
-Forehead lines versus a spot in the 2008 video
-Age difference. He looks younger in 2021.
-Could it possibly be the same person? I don't think so.
FAIR USE: No copyright is claimed by this channel for the video footage used herein.
Footage sources:
https://youtu.be/4Hs7CptPWI4
https://youtu.be/hUJYWEpIwJg
Notice these things:
-Shape of face
-Shape of eyes
-Hair line/style/curly versus straight/nearly bald in the back in the 2008 video
-Nose width
-Neck: saggy versus a notch at the bottom
-Earlobes
-Forehead lines versus a spot in the 2008 video
-Age difference. He looks younger in 2021.
-Could it possibly be the same person? I don't think so.
FAIR USE: No copyright is claimed by this channel for the video footage used herein.
Footage sources:
https://youtu.be/4Hs7CptPWI4
https://youtu.be/hUJYWEpIwJg
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