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WedNov25th20_3Hours_SonicLifeLumenPhotonPureH2O_GAFFNEY_DeepHistoryPoleShift_PAUGH_VoterFraud_BERNSTEIN_WIN2020
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23 views • November 26, 2020
Hour One SonicLIFE, Lumen Photon IR, Pure Water Systems SALE Coupon THANKS
Hour Two Mark Gaffney, Deep History and Ages of MAN, The Grand Reset Questions
Hour Three, Butch Paugh WIN 2020 Voter Theft 12th and 14th Amendment to Consitution, Electoral College State Legislatures or SUpreme Count Judgement NEW ELection Jan 3rd, Josh Bernstein Two Tracks Giuliani and Power to Defeat Biden Haris and Deep State STOP the STEAL 2020 Presidential Election
Hour Two Mark Gaffney, Deep History and Ages of MAN, The Grand Reset Questions
Hour Three, Butch Paugh WIN 2020 Voter Theft 12th and 14th Amendment to Consitution, Electoral College State Legislatures or SUpreme Count Judgement NEW ELection Jan 3rd, Josh Bernstein Two Tracks Giuliani and Power to Defeat Biden Haris and Deep State STOP the STEAL 2020 Presidential Election
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