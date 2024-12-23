💥 Palestinian Authority Forces are conducting a military operation against resistance factions in the Jenin Refugee Camp.

➡️The PLO security forces forced an encirclement on the camp cutting off water and shooting generators and electricity transmitters, leaving the camp alongside its residents with no access to basic means of life.

➡️The Jenin battalion issued several statements demanding a peaceful resolution as they don’t want to spill Palestinian blood. However, Palestinian Security Forces leaders refused any sort of settlements, indicating that there is a political decision not to withdraw until the battalion’s capabilities are destroyed.

➡️The forces are stationed on the outskirts of the camp, trying to penetrate inside the camp, but all attempts were deemed failure. Two Palestinian security forces were killed by the Jenin battalion forces defending the camp after several warning shots and IEDs were fired.

Adding:

Munther Isaac, pastor of the Christmas Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, condemned US complicity in the plight of Palestinians in a post on X, asking, “When Americans sing ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ at Christmas, do they realize their tax dollars and elected officials are driving Christians out of Bethlehem and supporting the oppression of its people?”

On December 21, Bethlehem’s municipality announced that Christmas celebrations this year would be limited to prayers and religious ceremonies, a symbolic rejection of the ongoing "injustices" against Palestinians.

Speaking at a press conference, the local governor criticized the international community’s "deafening silence" and demanded an end to "Israel’s" relentless violations against the Palestinian people.