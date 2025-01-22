© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Study: Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation: "The Cure that Time Forgot"?
Quote: "Ultraviolet blood irradiation (UBI) was extensively used in the 1940s and 1950s to treat many diseases including septicemia, pneumonia, tuberculosis, arthritis, asthma and even poliomyelitis. The early studies were carried out by several physicians in USA and published in the American Journal of Surgery. However with the development of antibiotics, UBI use declined."
Study --> https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6122858
Show --> https://www.extremehealthradio.com/726