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Dr Michael Yeadon: It's ALL A Lie - How Long Will Doctors Remain Silent
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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408 views • August 09, 2021
⁣COVID19:
The UK Government downgraded the danger of Covid19 from a high consequence infectious disease on 19th March 2020 (1 week BEFORE the first lockdown) - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/hi....gh-consequence-infec

Global Covid Report - A Brilliant 73 page flip book style article - http://online.anyflip.com/inbl....w/ufbs/mobile/index.

A 113 page pdf full of information from frontline workers & the VAERS - https://drive.google.com/file/....d/1YK0JR_lFy88Zu3rcC

18 Reasons I won't be getting a Covid19 'vaccine' - https://www.deconstructingconv....entional.com/post/18

Covid19 is a manufactured pandemic - https://www.globalresearch.ca/....manufactured-pandemi

Doctor demolishes Covid vaccine - https://davidicke.com/2021/01/....12/doctor-demolishes

If there is no virus why are people dying (article) - https://davidicke.com/2021/01/....31/covid-if-there-is

5 Questions to ask people who plan on getting a Covid19 'vaccine' - https://off-guardian.org/2021/....02/15/5-questions-to

Dr Andrew Kaufman - Sars Cov 2 has not been isolated. It doesn't exist (article) - https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/

A brilliant article explaining why the number of cycles (CT) of the PCR Test is pushing out false positives everywhere - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pcr-testing-incorrect-use/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=b2c12bbb-ac81-4cb4-9987-6f4bd15c26f0

MP's & SAGE are heavily invested in the vaccine industry - https://naturallyhealthynews.info/investigation-mps-and-sage-heavily-invested-in-vaccine-industry/?smclient=9e1e643a-d9ec-41cf-a803-a15f88e07abe&;utm_source=salesmanago&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=default

Face masks are neither effective or safe (article) - https://www.technocracy.news/m....asks-are-neither-eff

Bill Gates: Vaccines are phenomenal profit makers - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gates-vaccines-phenomenal-profit-makers/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=a7546458-0f14-44d8-8e60-226218335bd8



COMMON LAW:
Learn Common Law With Knowledge Is Power (Work your way through tabs at the top of page) - http://knowledgeispower-uk.weebly.com/

Meet Your Strawman (Article) - https://www.ruralmoney.com/meet-your-strawman/

Common Law In 10 Minutes (Video) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AgZYTwDm1giy/

Strawman - The Best Common Law documentary you will find (video) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GjfLdTpxMAlc/

Common Law Court - Register the living breathing you - https://www.commonlawcourt.com/



ILLUMINATI:
The Empire of the City - How 3 independent states controls the world together - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.....net/sociopolitica/s

The UNITED STATES isn't a country, it's a corporation - https://www.serendipity.li/jsm....ill/us_corporation.h

There are 2 Constitutions in the United States - https://www.nationallibertyall....iance.org/two-us-con

The Rockefeller's own Western medicine - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.....net/ciencia2/cienci

The City Of London (The Crown) owns the UNITED STATES - http://truedemocracy.net/hj31/20.html

EXPOSED: All the Queens agents that control the world - https://aim4truth.org/2018/04/....17/exposed-all-the-q

Who Are The Jesuits? - https://stillnessinthestorm.co....m/2019/06/the-jesuit

The Crown Empire & The City of London - https://wakeup-world.com/2013/....11/05/the-crown-empi

3 Corporations rule the world - https://www.sinhalanet.net/thr....ee-corporations-run-

The City of London Empire - https://humansarefree.com/2013..../11/the-british-crow

The Rothschilds, Vatican & City of London - https://humansarefree.com/2014..../09/the-top-of-the-p

The Council of 13 - http://www.seawapa.co/2013/11/....nwo-crown-council-of

The Committee of 300 - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.....net/sociopolitica/e

Empire of the City - https://www.shiftfrequency.com..../empire-of-the-city-

The Real Controllers of Humanity: The Papal Bloodlines - https://www.dtss.us/blog/the-r....eal-controllers-of-h
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