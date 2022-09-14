X22 REPORT Ep. 2873b - Equal Justice Under The Law [As Written], Declas Coming, Storm Is Coming, Pain Coming

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2873b - Sept. 13, 2022
Equal Justice Under The Law [As Written], Declas Coming, Storm Is Coming, Pain Coming
The [DS] has decided to go down the path the patriots laid out for them, they are trapped, they have no choice but to try to stop Trump from exposing their crimes. They are in the process of covering it up but this will not work, it will do the opposite, it will expose everything they have done. Trump has the declas it shows their crimes, pain is coming. Trump sends a message that the storm is on it's way.
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