Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2873b - Equal Justice Under The Law [As Written], Declas Coming, Storm Is Coming, Pain Coming
300 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2873b - Sept. 13, 2022

Equal Justice Under The Law [As Written], Declas Coming, Storm Is Coming, Pain Coming

The [DS] has decided to go down the path the patriots laid out for them, they are trapped, they have no choice but to try to stop Trump from exposing their crimes. They are in the process of covering it up but this will not work, it will do the opposite, it will expose everything they have done. Trump has the declas it shows their crimes, pain is coming. Trump sends a message that the storm is on it's way.   

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

This app helps keep you anonymous -
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22 
Try it risk free for 30 days: ^^ Click Above 


Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket