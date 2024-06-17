Kate Middleton Caught Sending SOS to World: 'They're Going To Kill Me'

Bombshell new evidence has emerged proving Kate Middleton was fearing for her life late last year, as investigators, palace insiders and those who had chance encounters with Middleton come forward to expose the truth behind her disappearance and the dark occult traditions that continue to guide the rituals of the elite.

Investigators have uncovered evidence that the Princess of Wales was begging for help from anybody who would listen late last year.

Just like her predecessor the Lady Diana, Middleton became convinced in late 2023 that she had served her purpose and the Royals were planning to murder her.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

- Visit our new community forums: https://community.thepeoplesvoice.tv

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/