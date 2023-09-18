Social and Relational Activities to Think Collectively and Promote Teamwork - Tina Yeager

We were created by God to be in relationship with others and to have community, Tina Yeager says. Tina is a therapist and the author of Upcycled: Crafted for a Purpose, which walks readers through craft-oriented lessons that foster community teamwork and relational activities. Tina discusses the negative effect that the Covid pandemic had on everyone’s social lives and how parents can help their developmentally stunted kids get up to speed after living through an era of Zoom classes and mask mandates. She breaks down the dangers of too much screen time and gives ideas for outdoor activities and social events to help your kids grow and learn.







People are experiencing long-term mental health issues because they overloaded with screen time during the pandemic





The brain is plastic, so people always have an opportunity to grow at any point in their lives





Engage your kids in activities that will help them think critically and develop social skills





Do group activities together with your kids and friends that help you think collectively and engage in healthy teamwork







