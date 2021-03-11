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A Trump in the Senate?
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90 views • March 11, 2021
Lara Trump joins Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly to discuss different members of the Trump family and their political futures, reflects on her RNC address from last year, the 'emotional' journey through the 2020 election cycle, and how she feels about the Biden administration. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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