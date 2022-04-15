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Denby's Report on Australia's Covid Dharma
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692 views • April 15, 2022
Dr. Len and Francesco interview Denby Sheather on the sad state of affairs in Australia regarding Covid 19. It is the prelude to what is likely to happen in the US, and it is frightening. The Australian government has hijacked human rights and is creating a state of control that is much like that in China.
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