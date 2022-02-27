X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - CB Just Caught On & They are Trying to Stop It, Too Late

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The [CB]/Biden push to bring us into the green new deal and the great reset is failing, the people see what they are trying to do and it is not working. The [CB] was caught off guard, it seems they have taken the bait and they are removing the Russia from the SWIFT system, enter alternative currency.
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