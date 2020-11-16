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Trump Campaign Has Evidence That Will Overturn Fraudulent Election
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91 views • November 16, 2020
Nov 15, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
In a new bombshell interview on fox news, Rudy Giuliani makes new claims of mounting evidence of election fraud, going so far as to say there is already enough illegal ballots found to swing states back to Trump
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fb1f4c3e7557c36551f578c
The Alex Jones Show
In a new bombshell interview on fox news, Rudy Giuliani makes new claims of mounting evidence of election fraud, going so far as to say there is already enough illegal ballots found to swing states back to Trump
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fb1f4c3e7557c36551f578c
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