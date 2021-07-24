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Dr Mike Yeadon Fmr Pfizer VP CSO 'Mutations/Variants are only 0.3% different-No Danger', Smashes Fauci
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84 views • July 24, 2021
Dr Mike Yeadon is the Former Vice President of Pfizer and Researcher is a guest on Steve Bannon's WarRoom. Mike questions why all the 8 mistruths of the ways to fight the virus in many countries simultaneously. Why?
It isn't about the virus, there is a different agenda at work.
There are over 40,000 variants in the databases but variants are NOT in danger if they've had the 'vaccine' unless the 'vaccine' has failed.
Credit to Steve Bannon's WarRoom and Dr Mike Yeadon
https://warroom.org/
It isn't about the virus, there is a different agenda at work.
There are over 40,000 variants in the databases but variants are NOT in danger if they've had the 'vaccine' unless the 'vaccine' has failed.
Credit to Steve Bannon's WarRoom and Dr Mike Yeadon
https://warroom.org/
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