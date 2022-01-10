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THIS WAR IS SPIRITUAL - MEL K
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217 views • January 10, 2022
Mel K joins me for part one of this incredibly informative discussion about the roots of the spiritual warfare that's being waged against humanity. And stay tuned for the dynamic one-hour long part two coming later this week. Merry Christmas friends.
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