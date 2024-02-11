Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Tucker Carlson - President Putin Interview
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
95 Subscribers
101 views
Published Yesterday

This interview is a must-see, especially if you would like to know the real reasons behind the current Special Military Operation by Russia in Ukraine. President Putin gives us a much-valued history lesson that some of us already know, but so many people still have no idea about.

A great achievement by Tucker Carlson.

Video Source:

Tucker Carlson

TCN on X

Closing Theme Music:

'Mighty Russia' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Tucker Carlson (or President Putin) or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun23:23

Keywords
russiatucker carlsonukrainepresident putinukraine historycarlson putin interview 2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket