The Tucker Carlson - President Putin Interview

This interview is a must-see, especially if you would like to know the real reasons behind the current Special Military Operation by Russia in Ukraine. President Putin gives us a much-valued history lesson that some of us already know, but so many people still have no idea about.

A great achievement by Tucker Carlson.

Video Source:

Tucker Carlson

TCN on X

Closing Theme Music:

'Mighty Russia' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Tucker Carlson (or President Putin) or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun23:23