The Tucker Carlson - President Putin Interview

This interview is a must-see, especially if you would like to know the real reasons behind the current Special Military Operation by Russia in Ukraine. President Putin gives us a much-valued history lesson that some of us already know, but so many people still have no idea about.
A great achievement by Tucker Carlson.
Video Source:
Closing Theme Music:
'Mighty Russia' by Steve Oxen
Closing Credits Compilation
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Tucker Carlson (or President Putin) or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sun23:23
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.