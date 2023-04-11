THIS IS A GLOBAL RECESSION! - Banks Prepare For Collapse! - Fed Attempts To RIG Number!

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the charts that clearly show a massive global recession is here.

Of course in 2022, we saw two negative quarters of GDP in a row which would usually mean recession, but governments have attempted to change the definition of recession to fit their narrative. Nonetheless, the recession in 2008 never ended, it was just papered over and now we're seeing the blowback.

Bank of America is readying its clients for a recession with how to articles on how to avoid the worst in a recession while publicly pretending everything will be okay.

The yield curve data clearly shows impending danger.

In this video, we break down why we're seeing a global recession stem from the massive levels of debt printed into the economy over the past few years. We also talk about what people can do to survive it.





