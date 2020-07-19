ΟΔΗΓΟΣ ΠΡΟΣ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΝΘΡΗΣΚΕΙΑ_ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΒΙΒΛΙΑ ΘΡΗΣΚΕΥΤΙΚΩΝ_ΜΕΡΟΣ Α΄_27_03_2018

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Εκπαιδευτικοί, γονείς, συγγενείς και μαθητές όλων των βαθμίδων ΟΦΕΙΛΟΥΝ να μάθουν την αλήθεια και να ενώσουν τις φωνές και τις δυνάμεις του με το ποίμνιο του Κυρίου μας Ιησού Χριστού.
Η Ελλάδα ήταν, είναι (;) και είναι στο χέρι μας να παραμείνει Ορθόδοξη. Γρηγορείτε, μετανοείτε και ετοιμαστείτε...πνευματικά και ψυχικά.