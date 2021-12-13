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PEDOPHILIA - It's In The Satanist Own Emails! WAKE UP PEOPLE! [May 1, 2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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21 views • December 13, 2021
Truth bomb by the Legendary Punisher Stephen Bayer on RSBNetwork
Note: 99,9 % of the Dannish public 'Freedom Fighters' support PEDOPHILIA and the sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Agenda.
Proof? See these 2 videos read the Description and I have more recorded (not shared yet) videoes and Emails who proof it.

The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/

Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/

Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/

WAKE UP PEOPLE! Sick Satanic world we all live in.. These people are truly sick!
Share this video Patriots. People need to Buckle UP! and face the ugly Truths. Think about the Children - not your own selfish feelings of what makes you 'uncomfortable'.

What is Frazzledrip? (Pure Satanism) Anthony Weiner - Hillary Clinton - Epstein and so on
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Frazzledrip
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Frazzledrip&;t=hd&va=u&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=Frazzledrip&t=web
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip&;kind=video
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=frazzledrip&;page=1&uploaded=all

Research: 'Insurance File' Anthony Weiner's laptop : https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%27Insurance+File%27+Anthony+Weiner%27s+laptop&;t=h_&ia=web

Frazzledrip.
11 videos 193,173 views Last updated on Dec 5, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHaIKj3L1DmbRSQvTlMaCN2jlR6w6gQs5
--
Pizzagate and Frazzledrip make it to Congress [19.12.2018]

11,645 views•Dec 19, 2018
Alright N That UK
388 subscribers
https://youtu.be/CmkBXoeb52o

Fox News: Kevin Spacey appears in court on sexual assault charge [07.01.2019]
Actor Kevin Spacey appeared in court on Monday for his arraignment in Nantucket District Court on one count of indecent assault and battery. Spacey is accused of groping an 18 year old at Nantucket's Club Car restaurant in July 2016. Watch more here: https://youtu.be/zHn3E_J-vzk
338,827 views•Jan 7, 2019
Fox News
7.35M subscribers
https://youtu.be/piRXOczdZs8

Fox News: Kevin Spacey shares 'bizarre' video amid felony sexual charge news [24.12.2018]
Kevin Spacey resurfaced to post a bizarre Frank Underwood, 'House of Cards'-inspired video that addresses his 'fans,' while authorities announced he is facing a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenage son of former WCVB news anchor Heather Unruh.
204,846 views•Dec 24, 2018
Fox News
7.35M subscribers
https://youtu.be/zHn3E_J-vzk

LEGENDARY PUNISHER Stephen Bayer Interview: It’s In Their Own Emails! [22.06.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pVOgQ81wP74i/

Truth bomb delivered by the LEGENDARY PUNISHER, Stephen Bayer, on RSBNetwork.
This LEGENDARY PUNISHER, Stephen Bayer exposes Bush, Obama, Epstein, Bill Gates, Pedophilia, Pedovores, Masks, and THE PLANDEMIC/SCAMDEMIC
Interviewer is Zoe Bethel from @RSBNetwork across all platforms and her IG is @zosobe
These are two GREAT AMERICAN PATRIOTS that are in the know!

Stephen Bayer
Parler: @LEGENDARYPUNISHER
Instagram: @bayerstephen
Twitter: @LEGENDARYPUNIS2

What is Frazzledrip? (Pure Satanism) Anthony Weiner - Hillary Clinton - Epstein and so on
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Frazzledrip
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Frazzledrip&;t=hd&va=u&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=Frazzledrip&t=web
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip&;kind=video
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=frazzledrip&;page=1&uploaded=all

48 views May 1, 2021
Qoach Garett
333 subscribers
https://youtu.be/r9bcOuKBalM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4qxWz4rkd1fvqqc_hxEImQ
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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