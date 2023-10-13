Create New Account
2024 Election, Trump Gaining Support and a New Democrat “Contender” - The Real Story - OAN
channel image
NewsClips
Published Yesterday

Tonight on The Real Story we take a look at updates surrounding the 2024 Election including Democrat support for Trump, a new Democrat “Contender” and RFK Jr. running as an Independent.


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

