© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Government is Betraying The American People
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 28, 2022
Leaked video shows migrants being transported on secret charter flights under the cover of night from southern border states to Westchester, New York.
Conversation between Govt Contractor and Airport Police Officer.
Conversation between Govt Contractor and Airport Police Officer.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.