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Installing the EMP Shield Micro in a Suzuki V-Strom DL650
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Suspicious 0bservers Big Burb Project

https://www.youtube.com/@BigBurb


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https://www.ambgun.com/micronova


I have EMP Shield on my motorhome

I installed one on my son's F150

Now I need to protect my mad max adventure bike…a 2007 Suzuki V-Storm 650. Installation is pretty simple. I installed my EMP Shield beneath the saddle deep behind the tool bag. The Micro version of EMP Shield definitely helps for fitting to motorcycles, although I had enough room to install the larger, standard version on the WeeStrom.


Easy enough to mount with the stout 3M sticky velcro. An extra strip is included in case you decide to move it to another vehicle. Once the black box was mounted, I routed the green ground cable up to the fuel tank bracket bolt. At some point I may try to relocate this further forward on the bike. Ideally the ground is supposed to be 4’ away from the battery…I assume that includes the wire itself.


The black wire I routed to the negative terminal on the battery and the red to the positive.


A quick peek into the depths we see the green indicator light. So I then tidied things up a bit with zip ties…keeping the full length of the wires in case I need to change things up a bit.


EMP Shield meets all kinds of military standards and whiz bang specs. It can handle a pulse up to 90 kV/m. It suppresses E1, E2, E3…


Everyone talks about the specs but I decided to do real world testing. First we tested with a high altitude EMP. The Suzuki started right up while unprotected traffic came to a stop.


Next we tried a X100 solar flare. The VStrom survived and set us free to rapidly loot all of the shoe stores. Then Unprotected cars died as the zombie youth tore into the cars extracting women and children for “brains”.


Our final test was a solar micronova. Once again the DL650 started right up allowing us to race away from a pursuing ocean tide.


While our sophisticated testing proved 100% successful, I'd be happy if only one out of three EMP Shield vehicles were preserved. A running vehicle in an apocalypse is a huge force multiplier.


You could purchase and restore a pre-1980’s vehicle. A simple mechanical ignition, carburetor fed vehicle would be the EMP/Solar Flare silver standard. The gold standard would be the Suspicious Observers Big Burb….link in the description.


EMP Shield just might get a modern electronic car, RV, or motorcycle into the next age of earth…at least enough to safely reach the family bug out location.

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suzukimicroemp shieldvstromdl650
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