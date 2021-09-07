© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia Announces Permanent Lockdown with Reeducation Camps
Follow
7
Share
Report
972 views • September 07, 2021
Australian Premier Dan Andrews made the announcement during a press conference where he told citizens, who remain under a draconian lockdown and a 9pm-5am curfew, that the unvaccinated will be kept under such restrictions indefinitely. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/australian-authorities-to-lock-out-unvaccinated-from-being-able-to-participate-in-the-economy/
Check out the latest deals and hottest products at the Infowars Store!
Check out the latest deals and hottest products at the Infowars Store!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.