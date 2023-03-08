How Water-Only Solvent Extraction is Changing the Game for Natural Products

Well, it turns out that certain solvents like butane or super critical CO2 are commonly used, but have you heard of the water-only extraction method?💦
In this video, Benjamin Lightburn, the CEO and co-founder of Filament Health, a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug discovery and development company,talks about the water-only extraction method they use. 💧
This innovative technology is effective in replacing highly polar or moderately polar solvents like ethanol, methanol, and methylate.
To learn more about Benjamin and his work with Filament Health, click here now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
