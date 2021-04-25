4/25/2021 Miles Guo: CCP’s “Dream of Biden’s Saving Them” Is Over and Its Economy To Explode

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President Biden’s trip to Europe is very crucial. The U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and other G7 countries have reached an agreement in terms of the CCP virus, Hong Kong, and the genocide in Xinjiang. The CCP’s economy could collapse at any time. The white gloves of the CCP that have swindled and exploited the Lao Baixing in China will end up being harvested by the CCP as their prey.