© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Conclusive Proof - Masks Do Not Inhibit Viral Spread
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • July 19, 2020
In this video you will hear scientific evidence from Denis Rancourt Phd. as he is interviewed by Dr. Joseph Mercola about how ineffective wearing a mask is as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Link to the website where the video originates:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/07/19/are-face-masks-effective.aspx?cid_source=dnl&;cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20200719Z1&mid=DM600307&rid=919973517
Link to the website where the video originates:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/07/19/are-face-masks-effective.aspx?cid_source=dnl&;cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20200719Z1&mid=DM600307&rid=919973517
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.