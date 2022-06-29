Vaccine Injured People Tell Their Stories But The Media Censors It

If you want the truth, here it is in living color. If you want to be blind to the truth, you better not watch this video.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1) Dr. Peter McCullough - The Insurance Companies Blowing Up With Deaths Especially In Young People

https://speedtheshift.org/2022/06/27/the-insurance-companies-blowing-up-with-deaths-especially-in-young-people/

2) Global COVID “Vaccine” Genocide! Testimonies From The Victims And Medical Staff. Graphic Content, Not For The Faint Of Heart!

https://speedtheshift.org/2022/06/27/global-covid-vaccine-genocide-testimonies-from-victims-and-medical-staff-graphic-content-not-for-the-faint-of-heart-very-sad/