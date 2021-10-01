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New York Governor Kathy Hochul & NIH Francis Collins Uses Religion & God 2 Push Vaccine Dictatorship
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35 views • October 01, 2021
New York Governor Kathy Hochul & NIH Francis Collins Uses Religion & God 2 Push Vaccine Dictatorship
Gov. Kathy Hochul
https://www.whec.com/rochester-new-york-news/hochul-god-wants-you-to-be-vaccinated/6250851/
Samaritan's Purse
June 18 2021
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/franklin-graham-talks-covid-19-vaccines-with-dr-francis-collins/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=950242979131746
ERLC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Er7XjryDHkg
Day 2 - Bridging Science and Faith by Francis S. Collins, MD, PhD
Francis S. Collins, MD, PhD, Director, U.S. National Institutes of Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiAXbLbNWUs
Broadcasted on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:20 AM
New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke at New York City's Christian Cultural Center Sunday, September 26, and urged members of the audience to act as her "apostles" to New Yorkers "who aren't listening to God and what God wants" by declining coronavirus inoculations.
Gov. Kathy Hochul
https://www.whec.com/rochester-new-york-news/hochul-god-wants-you-to-be-vaccinated/6250851/
Samaritan's Purse
June 18 2021
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/franklin-graham-talks-covid-19-vaccines-with-dr-francis-collins/
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=950242979131746
ERLC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Er7XjryDHkg
Day 2 - Bridging Science and Faith by Francis S. Collins, MD, PhD
Francis S. Collins, MD, PhD, Director, U.S. National Institutes of Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiAXbLbNWUs
Broadcasted on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:20 AM
New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke at New York City's Christian Cultural Center Sunday, September 26, and urged members of the audience to act as her "apostles" to New Yorkers "who aren't listening to God and what God wants" by declining coronavirus inoculations.
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