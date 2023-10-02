Bridging the Divide: Average Americans vs. Elites 🏛️

In a world where the cost of everyday essentials keeps climbing, it's clear that there's a growing gap between everyday folks and those in power. 📈
Living in the heart of rural America, we see things differently from the politicians in DC or the tenured professors on sprawling campuses. We live real lives, facing real challenges. 💪
While the algorithms try to keep us distracted, our concerns are grounded in reality. We worry about rising grocery bills, soaring gas prices, the cost of education, healthcare, and housing. 🏡💼📚💉
Yet, when we turn on the TV, we're told that inflation is under control. 📺
If you want to dive deeper into this topic, check out the full episode Featuring Doomberg 💪. 🎙️ https://bit.ly/3ZpPlSv
🔗 Click the link in bio or find it in the description above.
Let's keep the conversation going! 🗣️
